Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $361.81

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.81 and last traded at $361.67, with a volume of 9442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,432 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

