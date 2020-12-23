Morgan Stanley Acquires 302,991 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.25% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

ETH stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

