Morgan Stanley Acquires 343,793 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

