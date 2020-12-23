Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $261.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

CTAS stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.41 and a 200-day moving average of $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cintas by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

