Morgan Stanley Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.