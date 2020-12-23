Morgan Stanley Has $11.80 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.