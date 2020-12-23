Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after acquiring an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $13,419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

