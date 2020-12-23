Morgan Stanley Sells 1,807 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

