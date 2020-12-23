Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.70

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 15088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

