Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $11.20. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 247,962 shares traded.

MTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

