Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

