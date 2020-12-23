Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $12,411.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,762,191,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

