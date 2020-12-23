Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 354536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) from C$0.69 to C$0.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.