NantKwest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 14,892 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 1,378 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. NantKwest has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 21.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NantKwest by 163.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NantKwest by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

