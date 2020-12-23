National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Down 5.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 1,115,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 877,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 535.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 596,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

