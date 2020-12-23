National Securities Initiates Coverage on Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Equities researchers at National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

