Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Natural Resource Partners worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

