Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Hits $42,673.59

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $42,673.59 and approximately $14,586.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

