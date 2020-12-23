NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $187.88 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187.88 million and $19.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00669921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00180444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00098550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059357 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.