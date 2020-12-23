Needham & Company LLC Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Rowe upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $142.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,076 shares of company stock worth $102,450,027. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.