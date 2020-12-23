Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Shares Down 2.7%

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.46. 392,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 288,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$203.07 million and a P/E ratio of -70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

