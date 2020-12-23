Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 1,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,729. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

