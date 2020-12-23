Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

