Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $490.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

