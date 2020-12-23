Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Critical Review

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -128.56% -129.95% -75.29% The LGL Group 6.24% 6.86% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neonode and The LGL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50 The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Neonode has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neonode and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 12.40 -$5.30 million N/A N/A The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.59 $7.02 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Neonode on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

