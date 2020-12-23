Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 549,600.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00135053 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000199 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00262387 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003071 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.