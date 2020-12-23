New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

