NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in NIC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in NIC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NIC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.