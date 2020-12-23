Niobio Cash Achieves Market Cap of $30,505.83 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $30,505.83 and $15.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

