nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Shares Gap Down to $285.00

Shares of nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $240.00. nmcn plc (NMCN.L) shares last traded at $233.60, with a volume of 30,873 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

