NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $308.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,823,955 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

