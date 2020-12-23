North American Construction Group (NOA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA):

12/18/2020 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – North American Construction Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – North American Construction Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2020 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2020 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

