Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 136.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth $317,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

