Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.36. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,897,928 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

