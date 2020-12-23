Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 96.43, a current ratio of 96.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

In other Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,425,758.23.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

