NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 5.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.42 and last traded at $169.46. 1,033,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,060,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $35,131,314. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.