Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.43

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 42076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 439.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,797,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 753,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

