Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 357,164 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,495,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

