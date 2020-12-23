NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01. 20,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 13,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

