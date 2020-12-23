NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Analysis

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 15 1 2.70 Enphase Energy 0 7 11 0 2.61

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $151.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $114.06, indicating a potential downside of 35.66%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 4.93 $243.00 million $8.04 19.45 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 35.87 $161.15 million $0.67 264.58

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Enphase Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly to the homeowners and the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. In addition, it offers online and in-person training resources for solar and storage installers, and Enphase system owners through its Enphase University. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

