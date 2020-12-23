Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

