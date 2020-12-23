OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $177.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.