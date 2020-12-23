Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Observer has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $732,505.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00135073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00678208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00180710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00099649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

