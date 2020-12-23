Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of OCT stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Octagonal Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.52 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.60.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

