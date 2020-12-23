OctoFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.99 or 0.00115824 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00134277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00669088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00141011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00377928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00058947 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,312 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

