Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 222.9% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price traded up 222.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.60. 910,638,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,326% from the average session volume of 20,576,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

