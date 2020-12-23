OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.84 million and $11,945.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,556.37 or 0.99841902 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054046 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,222,501 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

