Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.55.

OKTA opened at $285.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $285.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

