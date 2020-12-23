OmiseGO Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00450877 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

