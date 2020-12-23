Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.57. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,099,509 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $107.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.